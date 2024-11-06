Left Menu

Monalisa Hazarika Shines as Mrs. India International World 2024

Monalisa Hazarika was crowned Mrs. India International World 2024 during a magnificent ceremony in Mumbai. She will represent India at the Mrs. International World pageant, promoting women's empowerment and India's cultural heritage. Her journey underscores the spirit of resilience and community service central to Mrs. India Inc's mission.

Monalisa Hazarika Crowned Mrs. India International World 2024 at Mrs. India Inc Season 5 Grand Finale. Image Credit: ANI
At the grand finale of Mrs. India Inc Season 5 held in Mumbai, Monalisa Hazarika was declared the winner, earning the prestigious Mrs. India International World 2024 title. This accolade grants her the honor of representing India at the Mrs. International World pageant, where she will highlight the beauty, strength, and cultural richness of Indian women.

The event celebrated grace, talent, and the empowerment of women, with contestants committed to social causes and community service. Monalisa's journey through the competition was marked by her passion and dedication, distinguishing her as an ambassador for married women across India. "Being crowned Mrs. India International World 2024 is deeply fulfilling," Monalisa shared. "This platform allows me to advocate for women's empowerment and raise critical issues globally while showcasing India's vibrant culture."

Mrs. India Inc's National Director, Mohini Sharma, expressed her pride in Monalisa's achievement, noting, "Her victory exemplifies resilience and empowerment—values we uphold at Mrs. India Inc. We support Monalisa as she embarks on her journey to Mrs. International World, carrying forward the movement of celebrating the inspiring journeys of impactful women."

(With inputs from agencies.)

