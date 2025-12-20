Karnataka Congress Protests VB-G RAM G Bill and 'Hate Politics'

The Karnataka Congress on Saturday organized a protest at Freedom Park against the central government's decision to replace MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, 2025. State Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar led the demonstration, alongside various party leaders and legislators.

The protest followed a similar demonstration on December 17 in front of the Gandhi state at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the state legislature's winter session was held. Additional protests occurred across several districts and taluka centers in Karnataka to voice opposition to the bill.

The Congress is upset over the parliamentary approval of VB-G RAM G, perceiving it as diminishing MGNREGA and erasing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Furthermore, the Delhi court's recent dismissal of money laundering charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case has fueled allegations of 'hate politics.'

(With inputs from agencies.)