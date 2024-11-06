Left Menu

Bengaluru's Metro Expansion: A Leap Towards 2026

Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced 175 km of new metro lines in Bengaluru by 2026. Thirty kilometers will be added by 2025. New developments include an underpass at Madavara and a pedestrian skywalk at Manjunathanagar. The 3.14 km extension from Nagasandra to Madavara opens November 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:00 IST
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced significant developments for Bengaluru's metro network on Wednesday, specifying the operationalization of 175 km of new metro lines by 2026.

During a press briefing following the inspection of the newly extended line from Nagasandra to Madavara, he confirmed that 30 kilometers would be integrated by 2025. Accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and other MLAs, Shivakumar conducted a test run on this stretch.

The plans include an underpass coordinated with the NHAI at Madavara metro station and a pedestrian skywalk at Manjunathanagar. Additionally, November 7 marks the commercial opening of a 3.14-km extension of the Green Line. The endeavour showcases Bengaluru's leading metro ridership.

