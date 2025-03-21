NHAI Cracks Down on Toll Fraud

NHAI has taken stern action against toll collection irregularities, banning 14 agencies following a probe that uncovered toll fraud in Uttar Pradesh. The organizations, found guilty, were served with show-cause notices and removed from operation due to their misconduct in fee collection.

According to the information presented to Parliament, these debarring actions coincide with the refund of 12.55 lakh erroneous toll collections that occurred on National Highways in the last year. Officials reported that penalties totaling more than Rs 2 crore have been levied against the fraudulent agencies.

The transition to replace the barred agencies has begun, with NHAI planning to appoint new operators to ensure seamless operation of the affected toll plazas. The move is expected to address issues such as incorrect vehicle registration number entries and multiple FASTag readings that resulted in double fees.

