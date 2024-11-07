Left Menu

Trump's Victory: A New Era for Global and Indian Stock Markets

Indian stock markets opened flat with a slight dip following Donald Trump's victory, reflecting a mix of global market reactions. Experts anticipate transformative impacts from Trump's presidency on various sectors. The Nifty and Sensex indexes showed marginal early losses, amidst diverse performances in sectoral indices and positive movements in other Asian markets.

BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Indian stock markets experienced a flat opening with a slight dip, reacting to Donald Trump's recent electoral victory. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued as net sellers, with the Nifty 50 starting at 24,489.60 points and the BSE Sensex marginally down by 0.16 percent, opening at 80,248.60 points.

Market experts noted strong support for Trump's victory from global markets on Wednesday. His electoral success is anticipated to be more transformative than initially believed, potentially impacting various sectors. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, commented, 'The Trump victory may lead to transformative policy changes, both positive and negative.'

Underpinning Trump's economic agenda, his 'America First' policy could bolster the U.S. economy. However, threats to impose tariffs could trigger inflation and affect the Fed's policy, impacting global markets. In India, sectoral indices showed a mixed performance, with gains in Nifty Auto, Pharma, IT, and FMCG, while Nifty Bank, Metal, and Private Bank saw declines.

Significant quarterly financial announcements due on the same day included companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail. Meanwhile, Asian markets displayed varied results, such as Japan's Nikkei dipping by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Taiwan's weighted index, and South Korea's KOSPI all rose favorably. Following Trump's win, U.S. markets rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both seeing over 2 percent gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

