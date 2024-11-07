Heroic Train Supervisor Busts Imposter Posing as Railway Official

The North Central Railway Zone recently recognized Diwakar Tiwari for his vigilance in catching an imposter aboard the Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express. Tiwari, who serves as a train superintendent, encountered a passenger in Executive Class claiming to be an assistant vigilance officer from the Railway Board.

Upon verifying with his seniors, Tiwari discovered the passenger's documents, including an identity card, an Aadhar card, and a travel pass, were fake. The passenger was subsequently handed over to the Railway Protection Force at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Tiwari was rewarded with a cash prize and a letter of appreciation for his outstanding action. An FIR was lodged against the imposter, who was then sent to jail. Diwakar Tiwari has previously been honored for exemplary service while working as a commercial inspector and a train ticket examiner in Kanpur.

