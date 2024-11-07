Left Menu

Reliance Power Faces Three-Year Debarment for Alleged Fake Documents

Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance NU BESS Ltd have been barred from participating in SECI tenders for three years. The companies allegedly submitted fake documents related to bank guarantees for a bid. SECI discovered discrepancies post-auction, leading to the annulment of the tendering process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power Ltd, along with its subsidiary Reliance NU BESS Ltd, has been banned from SECI tender participation for a period of three years, according to an official statement. The disqualification arises from allegations that these entities submitted falsified documents during the bidding process.

SECI noted that the documents examined, originally provided by Maharashtra Energy Generation—now operating as Reliance NU BESS—indicated a fake bank guarantee endorsement, which was a crucial requirement for their bid in a major energy storage project.

The discovery, made after the completion of an e-Reverse Auction tied to the 1000 MW/2000 MWh Standalone BESS Projects, forces SECI to nullify the tender. Given the proven inaccuracies in the submitted documents, SECI has debarred both the subsidiary and its parent company, Reliance Power, from future tender opportunities.

This decision came as the bidder relied on its parent company, Reliance Power Limited, to meet financial qualifications. The strategic and commercial decisions showed heavy influence from the parent company, necessitating its exclusion from SECI bids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

