GM's Bold Shift: From Gas-Powered XT4 to Electric Bolt

General Motors will halt production of its gas-powered Cadillac XT4 SUV in January as it switches focus to electric vehicles at its Kansas assembly plant. The company is funneling $390 million into the Fairfax facility to usher in next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EVs, marking a significant strategic pivot for the automaker.

Initially, GM announced plans to produce both the Bolt EV and XT4 in Kansas by 2025. However, recent decisions will see the production line solely dedicated to Bolt vehicles. The change comes amidst a 12% decrease in sales for XT4 models, down to 17,807 units this year.

Layoffs are slated for Fairfax, with 1,695 workers affected by GM's restructuring. The process begins with 936 initial layoffs on November 18. A second phase will commence on January 12, cutting an additional 759 positions. GM promises to reinstate full-time employees when Bolt production resumes in late 2025.

