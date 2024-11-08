John Distilleries Set for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue Boost with Greenfield Expansion
John Distilleries Ltd, a liquor maker from Bengaluru, forecasts Rs 2,500 crore net revenue in five years through product expansion and premium offerings. The company plans a Rs 600 crore greenfield unit in Karnataka to double production, with 40% exports of its Paul John whisky driving revenue.
John Distilleries Ltd (JDL), based in Bengaluru, is eyeing a significant surge in net revenue, projecting Rs 2,500 crore over the next five years, as disclosed by Chairman Paul P John.
To achieve this growth, the company plans to diversify its product range, embrace premiumisation, and expand production capacity. A new greenfield manufacturing unit, set to be established in Karnataka, aims to double JDL's production capacity. This ambitious project represents an investment of approximately Rs 600 crore, funded through debt and internal accruals.
Currently holding a 40% export ratio, JDL exports Paul John single malt whisky to over 45 countries. The involvement of Sazerac, a privately-owned US liquor major, could see increased stakeholding, bolstering JDL's premium liquor market ambitions in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
