Left Menu

John Distilleries Set for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue Boost with Greenfield Expansion

John Distilleries Ltd, a liquor maker from Bengaluru, forecasts Rs 2,500 crore net revenue in five years through product expansion and premium offerings. The company plans a Rs 600 crore greenfield unit in Karnataka to double production, with 40% exports of its Paul John whisky driving revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Concolim | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:10 IST
John Distilleries Set for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue Boost with Greenfield Expansion

John Distilleries Ltd (JDL), based in Bengaluru, is eyeing a significant surge in net revenue, projecting Rs 2,500 crore over the next five years, as disclosed by Chairman Paul P John.

To achieve this growth, the company plans to diversify its product range, embrace premiumisation, and expand production capacity. A new greenfield manufacturing unit, set to be established in Karnataka, aims to double JDL's production capacity. This ambitious project represents an investment of approximately Rs 600 crore, funded through debt and internal accruals.

Currently holding a 40% export ratio, JDL exports Paul John single malt whisky to over 45 countries. The involvement of Sazerac, a privately-owned US liquor major, could see increased stakeholding, bolstering JDL's premium liquor market ambitions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024