India Races Ahead in Solar Manufacturing Revolution

India is set to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for solar equipment manufacturing in just four to five years, a task that took other countries over 20 years. Avaada Group's Vineet Mittal outlines plans for energy sector advancement, including solar, wind, and green fuels, urging government policy support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:55 IST
Vineet Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Avaada Group (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India is on the cusp of a significant transformation in solar equipment manufacturing, promising a comprehensive ecosystem within the next four to five years. This ambitious timeline was highlighted by Vineet Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Avaada Group, during his exclusive conversation with ANI at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference.

Mittal expressed optimism about India's ability to reduce reliance on foreign countries for solar energy components, emphasizing that strategies that took other nations two decades to realize could soon be achieved domestically. He noted that Avaada Group aims to revolutionize the renewable energy sector by setting up a facility that produces solar panels entirely in-house, significantly cutting costs and boosting competitiveness.

Furthermore, Mittal advocated for India to harness e-methanol in the transport sector and called for long-term government policies and mandates to support green fuels and hydrogen energy. He urged the introduction of a carbon market to incentivize the shift to cleaner fuel solutions, essential for meeting India's ambitious renewable energy targets, including the development of 500 gigawatts by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

