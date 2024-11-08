Celebrating Agility: India’s Top HR Leaders Gather for Pioneering Excellence

In a dazzling showcase of thought leadership and innovation, the 4th edition of India's Most Agile HR Leaders 2024, a significant event under Rethink HR, convened India's top HR minds. Recognized as a pivotal platform, the event celebrated those trailblazing agility and resilience within their organizations.

The evening commenced with a stimulating panel discussion on 'Agility in HR: Navigating the New Workforce Reality,' led by Nidhi Gupta of EY India. Esteemed panelists included HR leaders like Dr. Jayant Kumar of Adani Realty and Krishnakumar CS of Essar Power, who discussed trends like technological disruption reshaping HR strategies. Notably, Dr. Kumar emphasized the importance of continuous learning and innovation in this rapidly changing landscape.

Keynote speaker Vijay Aggarwal from Prism Johnson Ltd. addressed the significance of agile leadership for resilient businesses. Rishi Kapoor of Sapphire Connect highlighted the importance of empowering teams for organizational success. The event also unveiled a Coffee Table Book, honoring 29 top HR leaders, curated after a selective process from 235 applicants.

