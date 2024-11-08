MRF Sees 19% Dip in Q2 Net Profit Amid Rising Revenue

MRF saw its net profit fall by 19% to Rs 470.70 crore in the second quarter of FY25, according to their regulatory filing on Friday.

Despite this decline, consolidated revenue from operations grew by 10%, reaching Rs 6,881.09 crore compared to the same period last fiscal year.

On a standalone basis, MRF's net profit declined by 20%, yet its revenue showed an increase of 11.1%, totaling Rs 6,760.37 crore for the September quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)