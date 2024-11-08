Left Menu

MRF Sees 19% Dip in Q2 Net Profit Amid Rising Revenue

MRF reported a 19% decline in net profit for Q2 FY25, bringing it down to Rs 470.70 crore from Rs 586.60 crore the previous year. However, revenue rose 10% to Rs 6,881.09 crore. On a standalone basis, profit decreased by 20%, while revenue increased by 11.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:46 IST
MRF saw its net profit fall by 19% to Rs 470.70 crore in the second quarter of FY25, according to their regulatory filing on Friday.

Despite this decline, consolidated revenue from operations grew by 10%, reaching Rs 6,881.09 crore compared to the same period last fiscal year.

On a standalone basis, MRF's net profit declined by 20%, yet its revenue showed an increase of 11.1%, totaling Rs 6,760.37 crore for the September quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

