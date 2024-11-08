Left Menu

India's economic trajectory is set to transform its $3.5 trillion economy into a $35 trillion powerhouse over the next 25 years. Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's role as a rapidly growing economy at the Amazing Goa Global Business Summit, highlighting investment opportunities and robust economic fundamentals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:08 IST
India's Economic Leap: From $3.5 Trillion to $35 Trillion
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday that India's economy is poised to grow from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 35 trillion within 25 years. Goyal shared this optimistic forecast during the Amazing Goa Global Business Summit 2024, asserting that India is on track to becoming the world's third-largest economy in three years.

Addressing attendees, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, Goyal credited India's strong economic fundamentals and investor-friendly environment for the anticipated growth. He cited low inflation, robust foreign exchange reserves, and increased foreign direct investment as key factors driving this transformation.

Chief Minister Sawant highlighted Goa's commitment to contributing to this vision by evolving into a vibrant investment destination. The summit, spearheaded by the Vibrant Goa Foundation, aims to showcase Goa beyond its tourism appeal, spotlighting emerging industries and potential investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

