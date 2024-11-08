India's Economic Leap: From $3.5 Trillion to $35 Trillion

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Friday that India's economy is poised to grow from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 35 trillion within 25 years. Goyal shared this optimistic forecast during the Amazing Goa Global Business Summit 2024, asserting that India is on track to becoming the world's third-largest economy in three years.

Addressing attendees, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, Goyal credited India's strong economic fundamentals and investor-friendly environment for the anticipated growth. He cited low inflation, robust foreign exchange reserves, and increased foreign direct investment as key factors driving this transformation.

Chief Minister Sawant highlighted Goa's commitment to contributing to this vision by evolving into a vibrant investment destination. The summit, spearheaded by the Vibrant Goa Foundation, aims to showcase Goa beyond its tourism appeal, spotlighting emerging industries and potential investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)