Haldiram Bhujiawala Bolsters Expansion with Strategic Investment

Haldiram Bhujiawala has secured Rs 235 crore from Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund, acquiring a minority stake. The funds will expand its manufacturing and market presence beyond Eastern India. Haldiram plans to capitalize on the growing snacks market, projected to reach Rs 95,500 crore by 2031-32.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haldiram Bhujiawala, a prominent snacks manufacturer, has raised Rs 235 crore from Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund in exchange for a minority stake via private placement. This strategic financial injection will support the company's expansion beyond its current stronghold in Eastern and Northeastern India.

Currently based in Kolkata, the company distributes its products under the 'Prabhuji' brand through 2,000 distributors serving over 200,000 retailers nationwide. Haldiram Bhujiawala operates 19 retail outlets and 60 franchised stores, alongside three manufacturing units with a total capacity of 6,035 mtpa.

As the Indian snacks market is estimated to grow from Rs 42,600 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 95,500 crore by 2031-32, the company aims to leverage these growth opportunities, enhancing its manufacturing and distribution capabilities to capture a larger market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

