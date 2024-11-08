Kennametal India's Profitable Q1 Boosted by Volume Growth

Kennametal India Limited achieved a noteworthy performance in Q1 FY25, ending September 30, 2024, with sales rising by 4.8% to ₹2,704 Mn, compared with ₹2,579 Mn during the same period last year. The surge was primarily attributed to volume growth across its Hard Metal and Machining Solutions Group businesses.

The company's Profit Before Tax (PBT), after accounting for exceptional items, increased by 28.6% to ₹337 Mn from the previous year's ₹262 Mn in the same quarter. Managing Director, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, highlighted their focus on cost efficiency and strategic growth initiatives as key factors driving profitability.

With over 80 years of industrial expertise, Kennametal Inc., the parent company of Kennametal India, continues to lead in materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions, serving industries such as aerospace, energy, and transportation with precision and efficiency.

