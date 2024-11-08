Left Menu

Kennametal India's Profitable Q1 Boosted by Volume Growth

Kennametal India Limited reported a 4.8% sales increase for Q1 FY25, reaching ₹2,704 Mn. This is attributed to volume growth in its Hard Metal and Machining Solutions Group. Profit Before Tax rose by 28.6% to ₹337 Mn. The company's success stems from cost efficiency and strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:35 IST
Kennametal India's Profitable Q1 Boosted by Volume Growth

Kennametal India Limited achieved a noteworthy performance in Q1 FY25, ending September 30, 2024, with sales rising by 4.8% to ₹2,704 Mn, compared with ₹2,579 Mn during the same period last year. The surge was primarily attributed to volume growth across its Hard Metal and Machining Solutions Group businesses.

The company's Profit Before Tax (PBT), after accounting for exceptional items, increased by 28.6% to ₹337 Mn from the previous year's ₹262 Mn in the same quarter. Managing Director, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, highlighted their focus on cost efficiency and strategic growth initiatives as key factors driving profitability.

With over 80 years of industrial expertise, Kennametal Inc., the parent company of Kennametal India, continues to lead in materials science, tooling, and wear-resistant solutions, serving industries such as aerospace, energy, and transportation with precision and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024