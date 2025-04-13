Chancellor Controversy: Friedrich Merz's Coalition Dilemma

Friedrich Merz, Germany's prospective chancellor, is under fire for signaling potential departures from his coalition commitments made with the Social Democrats. His hesitation regarding income tax cuts and a minimum wage hike to 15 euros by 2026 has sparked disapproval.

The SPD's membership must approve placing the conservative Merz in the chancellery. His recent comments on the tax plans highlight financial constraints as a possible reason for delays, affecting his party's prospects ahead of an internal vote.

Despite leading without direct government experience, Merz grapples with dwindling public support and risk alienating allies. If the SPD membership rejects the coalition, Merz's party could face challenging negotiations or elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)