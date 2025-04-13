Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Medical Transfer Amid Recurrent Complications: A Chapter of Political Prelude

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was transported to Brasilia from northeastern Brazil after being hospitalized with abdominal pain due to a bowel obstruction. The condition stems from an old stabbing injury sustained in 2018. Another surgery might be necessary, though doctors reported stability in his situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 13-04-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 03:42 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was flown from northeastern Brazil to the capital, Brasilia, due to abdominal pain. Stabilized by medical staff at Rio Grande Hospital, the pain is linked to a bowel obstruction.

Bolsonaro, previously stabbed during a 2018 campaign event, has faced numerous health issues since that attack and has undergone several surgeries during his presidency. His doctor expressed surprise at the severity of this latest episode.

Prepared to promote his party's agenda in the region, Bolsonaro was expected to begin a political trip, although he is ineligible to run in the next presidential election. The hospital transfer was requested by his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

