Crisis Looms in Sugar Sector: NFCSF Urges Government Intervention

The National Federation of Co-operative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has issued a stark warning regarding the troubling state of the sugar industry. The sector faces severe financial stress from inventory surpluses and surging production costs, prompting NFCSF to urge governmental intervention.

In an urgent plea to the Union Food Secretary, the federation highlighted discrepancies between increased Fair and Remunerative Prices (FRP) and stagnant Minimum Selling Prices (MSP), despite a significant rise in production costs. NFCSF revealed that the industry is struggling to sustain operations, with substantial funds required for farmer payments and factory operations.

Compounding the crisis is a decline in contributions to the Ethanol Blending Programme, linked to recent government restrictions. Despite higher FRP levels, ethanol pricing hasn't seen an adjustment, affecting economic sustainability. The NFCSF calls for an immediate revision of ethanol prices to revitalize the sector.

