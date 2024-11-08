Inteva Products Expands Pune Plant to Boost Local Automotive Supply

Inteva Products LLC, an automotive supplier based in the United States, has announced plans to expand its production capacity at the Chakan plant in Pune, India. The move comes in response to increasing demand within the domestic automotive sector.

The expansion is set to cost USD 3.3 million and will generate 100 new jobs. The facility will see the addition of five new assembly lines, raising the total to 17, boosting annual window regulator production to 6.3 million units by the end of next year. Motors for window regulators will rise to 9.6 million units, and side door latch capacity will grow to 4.6 million by Q3 2024.

Besides serving Indian auto giants like Mahindra & Mahindra and TATA Motors, the Chakan facility plays a key role in the global supply chain, exporting components to South Africa and North America. This expansion underscores Inteva's commitment to innovation, local job creation, and India's burgeoning automotive manufacturing sector.

