Left Menu

Canada's Job Market Struggles Amid Rising Labor Force and Stagnant Growth

Canada added 14,500 jobs in October, below expectations amid a growing labor force. The unemployment rate stayed at 6.5%. Despite rate cuts aimed at stimulating growth, business investments and hiring remained muted. Full-time employment rose, but part-time declined, signaling mixed economic signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:38 IST
Canada's Job Market Struggles Amid Rising Labor Force and Stagnant Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In October, Canada's job market provided a meager increase of 14,500 jobs, falling short of forecasts, as per Friday's report. This development comes amidst a burgeoning labor force that the economy is struggling to accommodate adequately.

The unemployment rate remains steady at 6.5%, a figure close to a 34-month high, according to Statistics Canada. Analysts had anticipated an addition of 25,000 jobs and a slight rise in the unemployment rate to 6.6%. However, high-interest rates and inflation have continued to suppress the demand, resulting in stagnant business investments and hiring.

The labor force is growing, driven largely by immigration, which has reached 7% of the total population. This surge has been met with limited job opportunities, reducing the employment rate. Bank of Canada has responded with substantial interest rate cuts, which are yet to significantly enhance economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024