Leadership Shakeup Announced as Air India and Vistara Gear Up for Merger

Ahead of the much-anticipated merger between Air India and Vistara set for November 12, the Air India Group revealed a series of management changes on Friday. Vinod Kannan, Vistara's CEO, will retain his role as Chief Integration Officer following the merger, contributing his expertise to the consolidated airline's leadership structure.

He will become part of the Management Committee and report directly to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson. Deepak Rajawat, Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer, is set to assume the position of Chief Financial Officer at the newly expanded Air India Express under CEO Aloke Singh's leadership, and will also assist Group CFO Sanjay Sharma with strategic endeavors.

Meanwhile, Vikas Agarwal, Air India Express's current CFO, will transition to a new position within Air India. Key personnel changes also see Capt. Hamish Maxwell take on an advisory role to Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh, while Capt. Pushpinder Singh, Chief Operations Officer, returns to flying duties. Succession planning is underway for Singh's replacement.

After seeing the merger through completion, Niyant Maru, Vistara's CFO, will retire upon fulfilling his current term. Deepa Chadha and Vinod Bhatt, who hold significant roles in Vistara, will move to senior positions at other Tata conglomerates. Campbell Wilson expressed his gratitude for their substantial contributions to the merger and to Air India's evolving identity, emphasizing the importance of this transitional period as the airline moves towards its next growth phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)