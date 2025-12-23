Accelerating the Electric Mobility Revolution: EMFAI's 2025 Vision

The Electric Mobility Financiers Association of India (EMFAI) hosted the EMFAI Sustainable Mobility Summit 2025 in New Delhi alongside the 23rd EV Expo, drawing in senior policymakers, industry leaders, and financiers to propel India toward sustainable electric mobility. The event targeted 100% electrification of mid- and last-mile mobility through enhanced financing and policy coherence.

Highlighting significant challenges in the sector, attendees discussed high upfront costs of electric vehicles, limited affordable credit, and the need for expanded charging infrastructures. EMFAI President Sameer Agarwal stated that over 30 financiers have united to foster a resilient EV financing ecosystem by collaborating with original equipment manufacturers and policymakers.

The summit concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing leaders in electric mobility innovation. Emphasis was placed on policy certainty and public-private collaborations to align sustainability with economic growth, ensuring that small traders and logistics operators can benefit from the transition to electric mobility.

