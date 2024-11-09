S&P 500 Surges Amid Market Volatility: Trump Effect Echoes Across Wall Street

The S&P 500 soared past 6,000 points to hit a record high on Friday, fueled by U.S. investors cheering Donald Trump's election win, as Treasury yields fell following a Federal Reserve rate cut. China's fiscal support announcements, however, led to mixed feelings in global markets.

Despite China's fiscal stimulus not meeting investor expectations, the U.S. market experienced a buying frenzy, led by a 10% increase in Tesla shares. Analysts attribute this to belief in favorable economic policies under Trump's administration, such as lighter regulations and tax cuts.

Elsewhere, world markets reacted cautiously; European and Asian indices experienced mixed results, with the Chinese offshore yuan declining and European luxury sectors taking a hit. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell after Fed assurances of continued policy easing.

