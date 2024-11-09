Left Menu

S&P 500 Surges Amid Market Volatility: Trump Effect Echoes Across Wall Street

The S&P 500 exceeded 6,000 points, driven by Trump’s election victory and anticipated economic policies despite lukewarm responses to China's fiscal measures. Investors showed confidence in U.S. stocks, bolstered by possible regulation easing and tax cuts under the Republican administration, amid mixed international market reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 01:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 soared past 6,000 points to hit a record high on Friday, fueled by U.S. investors cheering Donald Trump's election win, as Treasury yields fell following a Federal Reserve rate cut. China's fiscal support announcements, however, led to mixed feelings in global markets.

Despite China's fiscal stimulus not meeting investor expectations, the U.S. market experienced a buying frenzy, led by a 10% increase in Tesla shares. Analysts attribute this to belief in favorable economic policies under Trump's administration, such as lighter regulations and tax cuts.

Elsewhere, world markets reacted cautiously; European and Asian indices experienced mixed results, with the Chinese offshore yuan declining and European luxury sectors taking a hit. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields fell after Fed assurances of continued policy easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

