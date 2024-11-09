Left Menu

Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah: Relief Operations Underway

Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal. The incident occurred early Saturday morning at Nalpur, 40 km from Kolkata. Officials confirmed no casualties. Relief trains and buses have been dispatched to assist passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 08:24 IST
In an unexpected incident early on Saturday, three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal. The derailment occurred around 5:30 am at Nalpur, approximately 40 kilometers from Kolkata, according to officials from South Eastern Railway.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the scene. Among the derailed coaches was a parcel van, officials confirmed. The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was on its route through Nalpur station when the derailment took place.

In response, the railways quickly deployed an accident relief train and medical relief trains from nearby Santragachi and Kharagpur locations. Additionally, bus services have been arranged to transport stranded passengers to Kolkata for onward travel or assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

