Wedding Procession Tragedy: Bus Accident Near Gulabpur

A bus carrying a wedding procession fell into a ditch near Gulabpur, injuring 12 people. The accident happened around 10 PM on Monday. Locals and police quickly rescued the injured and transported them to a nearby medical college. The condition of the injured is reported to be stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A bus transporting a wedding procession plunged into a ditch near the village of Gulabpur, resulting in injuries to 12 individuals, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate accident unfolded around 10 PM on Monday, prompting immediate action from local residents and law enforcement, who swiftly carried out rescue operations.

The affected individuals were transported to a medical college for treatment, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Umesh Tripathi confirmed that they are in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

