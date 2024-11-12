Wedding Procession Tragedy: Bus Accident Near Gulabpur

A bus transporting a wedding procession plunged into a ditch near the village of Gulabpur, resulting in injuries to 12 individuals, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate accident unfolded around 10 PM on Monday, prompting immediate action from local residents and law enforcement, who swiftly carried out rescue operations.

The affected individuals were transported to a medical college for treatment, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Umesh Tripathi confirmed that they are in stable condition.

