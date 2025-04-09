Left Menu

Karnataka Erupts in Protest Against Gas Cylinder Price Hike

The ruling Congress in Karnataka organized widespread protests across the state to oppose the BJP-led Centre's decision to increase cooking gas cylinder prices by Rs 50. Demonstrators, highlighting the burden on women, used traditional stoves in public to cook food, while demanding a reversal of the price hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Karnataka witnessed a wave of protests led by the ruling Congress on Wednesday in response to the BJP-led Centre's recent decision to raise cooking gas cylinder prices by Rs 50.

The demonstrations surfaced as a counteraction to the BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre', which targets alleged price hikes under Congress governance. Activists staged rallies in locations including Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Kodagu, brandishing posters, banners, and empty gas cylinders to express their dissent.

In a striking display, Youth Congress members in Kalaburagi crafted traditional stoves on roadways, cooking food to emphasize the financial strain on women unable to afford the increased gas prices. Protesters vocalized demands for the BJP to refocus their Janaakosha Yatre on the central government's policies, warning of escalated actions unless the price increases are revoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

