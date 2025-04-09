Left Menu

BJP Government Axes 177 Political Appointments in Delhi

The BJP government has canceled 177 political appointments made by the AAP government in Delhi's institutions, citing political motives. CM Rekha Gupta announced plans to improve slum conditions, emphasizing that funds will address previous neglect. The decision affects various boards, committees, and cultural academies in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Wednesday revoked 177 nominations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in various government bodies within Delhi, according to an official order. These appointments were predominantly political, involving current and former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), party office bearers, and affiliates.

The sweeping cancellation impacted appointments across 17 government entities, including the Delhi Jal Board and several cultural and pilgrimage committees such as the Animal Welfare Board, Delhi Haj Committee, Pilgrimage Development Committee, Urs Committee, and various language and arts academies, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, and Sanskrit Academies.

The order particularly highlighted appointments like that of AAP MLA Pawan Rana as chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, while other positions were filled by party affiliates, indicating a political strategy rather than merit-based appointments.

Regarding local governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta introduced developmental projects in the Shalimar Bagh area, focusing on enhancing amenities for slum dwellers. Gupta highlighted a budget of Rs 700 crores allocated to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) aimed at slum upliftment, addressing previous governments' failures to address these issues.

CM Gupta criticized past administrations for misleading poor communities about BJP's commitment, emphasizing her government's dedication to improving living conditions by providing necessary facilities such as renovated housing, water, parks, and sanitation systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

