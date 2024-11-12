LTTS Bolsters Digital Engineering with Intelliswift Acquisition
L&T Technology Services Limited acquires Silicon Valley-based Intelliswift to enhance software and AI capabilities. This strategic move expands LTTS' offerings in software development, platform engineering, and AI-driven automation and aims to strengthen partnerships with major technology companies while expanding presence in Silicon Valley's innovation hub.
In a strategic move, L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has announced its acquisition of Intelliswift, a Silicon Valley-based firm, to bolster its software and AI capabilities. This deal will enhance LTTS' offerings in software product development, platform engineering, and digital integration.
Intelliswift, which serves four of the top five hyperscalers and numerous Fortune 500 companies, will enable LTTS to deepen its reach into adjacent markets such as retail and fintech. The integration is expected to strengthen LTTS' capabilities and improve its digital engineering suite for global clients.
With this acquisition, LTTS aims to expand its strategic client partnerships and increase its presence in Silicon Valley. CEOs of both companies expressed confidence that this collaboration will lead to cutting-edge solutions for hyperscalers and major technology companies worldwide.
