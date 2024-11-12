Air India Express Reconfigures for Economy-Only Fleet

Air India Express, a Tata Group-owned airline, is set to initiate a significant shift in its service offerings by April 2025. The airline will begin reconfiguring its fleet to operate solely with economy class seats, signaling a move away from its current dual-class configuration.

Following the merger with AIX Connect on October 1, Air India Express now has a fleet of 90 planes, including over 30 dual-class aircraft. As supply chain challenges affect new aircraft delivery, the airline has acquired 35 white-tail Boeing 737-8 planes, expecting to reach 50 soon.

Air India Express focuses on enhancing its network by connecting smaller cities and towns with metropolitan areas and expanding to new overseas destinations. The integration of Air India Express into Tata Group's broader airline strategy is evident, with plans to link Tier 2 and 3 cities with international routes in the Gulf, Middle East, and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)