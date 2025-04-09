Left Menu

US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana

Congress MP Manish Tewari praised the US Supreme Court for denying 26/11 terror attack suspect Tahawwur Rana's stay application on extradition to India. Rana, afflicted with critical health issues, argued against extradition amid national tensions. High-level Indo-US talks preceded this significant legal decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:17 IST
US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal development, Congress MP Manish Tewari has commended the United States Supreme Court's decision to reject the application filed by 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks suspect, Tahawwur Rana, seeking a stay on his extradition to India. Tewari expressed that if Rana is to stand trial for his involvement in the atrocity, it marks a commendable stride towards justice.

Rana, who is facing charges related to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is slated to be tried in India. This move was also hailed by former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh. Singh described the court's decision as 'significant,' noting that it came in the wake of strategic conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump.

The Supreme Court's ruling, dated April 7, 2025, denied Rana's plea following a comprehensive review conveyed among the justices. In prior legal attempts, Rana underscored his fragile health condition, citing multiple severe ailments, as part of his argument against extradition. Nevertheless, the Indian National Investigation Agency prepares to proceed with interrogations once formalities conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025