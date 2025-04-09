US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana

In a notable legal development, Congress MP Manish Tewari has commended the United States Supreme Court's decision to reject the application filed by 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks suspect, Tahawwur Rana, seeking a stay on his extradition to India. Tewari expressed that if Rana is to stand trial for his involvement in the atrocity, it marks a commendable stride towards justice.

Rana, who is facing charges related to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is slated to be tried in India. This move was also hailed by former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh. Singh described the court's decision as 'significant,' noting that it came in the wake of strategic conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump.

The Supreme Court's ruling, dated April 7, 2025, denied Rana's plea following a comprehensive review conveyed among the justices. In prior legal attempts, Rana underscored his fragile health condition, citing multiple severe ailments, as part of his argument against extradition. Nevertheless, the Indian National Investigation Agency prepares to proceed with interrogations once formalities conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)