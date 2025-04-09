Germany on Brink of a Third Recession Amid U.S. Tariffs

Germany is edging closer to a third consecutive recession as trade tensions, sparked by tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump, threaten the country's economic stability.

Finance Minister Joerg Kukies expressed concerns during a Deutschlandfunk radio interview, warning that a potential trade conflict significantly increases the recession risk.

Economic forecasts for 2025 suggest a meager growth of just 0.1%, not accounting for the latest tariffs, sources revealed to Reuters.

