Germany on Brink of a Third Recession Amid U.S. Tariffs
Germany faces a potential third consecutive recession due to U.S. tariffs implemented under President Trump. Finance Minister Joerg Kukies highlights the heightened risk in light of trade tensions. Economic forecasts for 2025 indicate minimal growth, excluding impacts from these tariffs.
Germany is edging closer to a third consecutive recession as trade tensions, sparked by tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump, threaten the country's economic stability.
Finance Minister Joerg Kukies expressed concerns during a Deutschlandfunk radio interview, warning that a potential trade conflict significantly increases the recession risk.
Economic forecasts for 2025 suggest a meager growth of just 0.1%, not accounting for the latest tariffs, sources revealed to Reuters.
