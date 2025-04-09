Denis Villeneuve Eyes Robert Pattinson for 'Dune: Messiah'
Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve seeks 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson for 'Dune: Messiah'. Despite no formal offer yet, Villeneuve is aiming to cast Pattinson alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Pattinson's participation would add to his growing list of high-profile projects, including a potential sequel to 'The Batman'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, celebrated for hits like 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049', is reportedly interested in casting 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson in 'Dune: Messiah'.
The third film in the 'Dune' franchise could see Pattinson joining leads Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, according to sources close to Variety.
While a formal offer has yet to be extended to Pattinson and his role remains undisclosed, his involvement would mark another significant addition to his career, with projects like 'The Drama' and 'Mickey 17' already under his belt. Legendary declined to comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zendaya and Barry Jenkins Team Up for Ronnie Spector Biopic
Cate Blanchett Reflects on Hollywood's Changing Landscape & Her Storied Career
The Studio: A Satirical View of Hollywood's Turmoil
Barry Jenkins and Zendaya Team Up for Ronnie Spector Biopic 'Be My Baby'
Hollywood Showcases: Minecraft Magic and Farewell to a Heartthrob