Left Menu

Denis Villeneuve Eyes Robert Pattinson for 'Dune: Messiah'

Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve seeks 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson for 'Dune: Messiah'. Despite no formal offer yet, Villeneuve is aiming to cast Pattinson alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Pattinson's participation would add to his growing list of high-profile projects, including a potential sequel to 'The Batman'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:19 IST
Denis Villeneuve Eyes Robert Pattinson for 'Dune: Messiah'
Robert Pattinson
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, celebrated for hits like 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049', is reportedly interested in casting 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson in 'Dune: Messiah'.

The third film in the 'Dune' franchise could see Pattinson joining leads Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, according to sources close to Variety.

While a formal offer has yet to be extended to Pattinson and his role remains undisclosed, his involvement would mark another significant addition to his career, with projects like 'The Drama' and 'Mickey 17' already under his belt. Legendary declined to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025