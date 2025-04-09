Denis Villeneuve Eyes Robert Pattinson for 'Dune: Messiah'

Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, celebrated for hits like 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049', is reportedly interested in casting 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson in 'Dune: Messiah'.

The third film in the 'Dune' franchise could see Pattinson joining leads Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, according to sources close to Variety.

While a formal offer has yet to be extended to Pattinson and his role remains undisclosed, his involvement would mark another significant addition to his career, with projects like 'The Drama' and 'Mickey 17' already under his belt. Legendary declined to comment.

