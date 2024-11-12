Left Menu

Avathon Rebrands with Grand Plans for Tripling Indian Workforce in AI Revolution

Avathon, formerly SparkCognition, unveils its rebranding and aims to expand its Indian workforce threefold over two years. This move underlines its commitment to transforming Industrial AI in sectors such as Energy, Aviation, and Supply Chain. Avathon focuses on integrating AI into legacy systems to create sustainable ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:03 IST
Leading AI Startup SparkCognition Rebrands as Avathon and Aims to Triple Workforce in India Within 24 Months. Image Credit: ANI
Avathon, previously known as SparkCognition, has launched a significant rebranding effort with plans to triple its workforce in India within the next two years. This strategic move highlights the company's dedication to transforming Industrial AI across key sectors like Energy, Aviation, and Supply Chain Management.

The rebranding reflects Avathon's focus on integrating cutting-edge AI into existing infrastructures, aiming to convert traditional systems into autonomous, sustainable, and resilient ecosystems. With aging infrastructure worldwide facing immense strain from ongoing supply disruptions, workforce shortages, and evolving security threats, Avathon seeks to tackle these challenges and assert its role as a major player in the industrial landscape.

Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon, emphasized India's crucial role in the company's expansion, noting that AI is expected to drive over 50% of growth in Asia-Pacific's traditional industries by 2028. India's contribution to this growth makes it an ideal hub for Avathon's product engineering, delivery, support, and R&D activities.

Johar elaborated on AI's transformative potential, stating that the technology is fundamentally reshaping industries, with India at the forefront of this change. As a powerhouse of innovation and talent, India provides the perfect backdrop for Avathon to execute its strategic initiatives aimed at empowering traditional industries through AI-driven efficiency and sustainability.

To support its Indian expansion, Avathon is intensifying recruitment efforts nationwide, seeking top talent in AI and engineering. Although the company's global headquarters have recently relocated to Silicon Valley, nurturing talent and advancing R&D in India remains a top priority. Avathon's AI platform is already involved in safety monitoring for major oil and gas corporations in India, with a presence across 17,000 retail outlets, 83 terminals, and 15 airport fueling stations. Leveraging partnerships with tech giants like NVIDIA and Qualcomm, Avathon continues to deliver tailored, cost-effective innovations to its clients. The rebranding marks a pivotal step in Avathon's journey towards becoming a leader in applied AI, addressing critical challenges for industries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

