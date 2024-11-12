Left Menu

BHEL Wins Landmark Contract to Enhance India's Power Infrastructure

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:20 IST
Bharat Electronics (X/@BEL_CorpCom). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced its success in securing a major contract from NTPC Limited. The contract involves establishing the Main Plant Package for Telangana Stage-II Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, planned to have a capacity of 3x800 megawatts (MW).

The project encompasses a comprehensive range of responsibilities including design, engineering, manufacturing, and civil construction. BHEL, as the successful bidder, has already commenced the initial phase with a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) issued by NTPC, enabling basic engineering work.

BHEL has historically played a crucial role in NTPC's infrastructure by installing over 57% of its thermal power units nationwide. This venture aligns with its commitment to bolster India's energy security and advance self-reliance in the power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

