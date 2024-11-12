CESC Ltd's Profit Climbs in Q2 2024
Power utility firm CESC Ltd reported a nearly 3% increase in consolidated net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 373 crore. This rise was supported by a higher total income of Rs 4,770 crore, compared to Rs 4,414 crore last year. Expenses were up slightly to Rs 4,427 crore.
CESC Ltd, a key player in the power utility sector, announced a nearly 3% rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a profit of Rs 373 crore, building on the Rs 363 crore achieved in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The increase in profit was supported by a rise in total income, which climbed to Rs 4,770 crore from Rs 4,414 crore reported in the September quarter of 2023. This growth underscores CESC Ltd's robust performance in the face of rising expenses.
Despite a slight increase in expenses, which rose to Rs 4,427 crore from Rs 4,314 crore a year prior, the company managed to achieve a significant profit boost, reflecting its strategic financial management and operational efficiency.
