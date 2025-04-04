Left Menu

Controversial Bihu Gift: Theft Accused Among Honored Recipients

A theft accused, Sida Das, surprisingly received a 'gamosa' from Assam's Chief Minister as part of Rongali Bihu celebrations. Officials express confusion over his inclusion among eminent citizens. The incident raises questions about the selection process for the state's traditional gifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected controversy has erupted in Assam after Sida Das, a Lakhimpur district resident with multiple theft charges, was included among the recipients of a traditional 'gamosa' from the Chief Minister. The gift is usually reserved for esteemed citizens in celebration of Rongali Bihu.

State officials expressed bewilderment as to how Das's name ended up on the esteemed list. The situation sparked public debate, especially after images of the village headman presenting the 'gamosa' to Das circulated on social media and featured in local newspapers.

The distribution of the Bihu gift occurred just before the panchayat election schedule announcement. This has intensified scrutiny over the gift selection process, prompting officials to assert that they only forwarded gifts for distribution, claiming no responsibility for the erroneous inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

