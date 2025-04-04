Tensions in Belgorod: Russian Forces Counter Ukrainian Incursion
The situation in Russia's Belgorod region is deemed 'under control' following a purported Ukrainian army incursion. Russian commander Apti Alaudinov claims forces are clearing Ukrainian troops, preventing them from establishing a significant presence. The battle reflects ongoing tensions as Ukraine maintains parts of the nearby Kursk region.
Russia's Belgorod region has returned to normalcy after a recent attempt by Ukrainian forces to penetrate its border. This update comes from Apti Alaudinov, a Russian commander, during a statement to state agency RIA.
Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian troops tried to infiltrate Belgorod, mirroring their battle efforts in the Russian-controlled Kursk region. However, Russian military sources claim that Ukrainian forces have been effectively repelled, incurring significant losses.
The military situation remains unverifiable by independent agencies like Reuters. However, this highlights the continued volatility in the region as both sides struggle for control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
