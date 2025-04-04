Foiled Gang War: Delhi Police Arrests Prince Teotia Gang Members
Delhi Police arrested four members of the Prince Teotia gang in Madangir, preventing a potential gang war. The accused, repeat offenders, were found with firearms and planned to target a rival gang. The police recovered weapons and registered a case under the Arms Act.
In a significant law enforcement operation, Delhi Police successfully thwarted a potential gang war by apprehending four notorious shooters of the Prince Teotia gang in Madangir, South Delhi, officials announced on Friday.
The suspects, identified as Rakesh alias Raka, Hunny Rawat alias Badi, Rishu Prasad alias Monu, and Dilshad alias Golu, are well-known repeat offenders. They have been implicated in multiple cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and arms smuggling.
During the operation, police recovered three pistols, a country-made gun, eight live cartridges, and a vehicle from the men. The arrest followed a tip-off regarding their movements, leading to the interception of their car near Madangir and their eventual capture, as reported by Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Ankit Chauhan.
