Tamil Nadu's NEET Challenge: A Federal Dispute

The Tamil Nadu government faces a setback as the Centre declines its Assembly resolution seeking exemption from NEET. Chief Minister M K Stalin called the rejection a 'dark chapter in federalism' and promises to continue efforts against NEET, convening an all-party meeting to strategize further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announced that the Centre has declined the state's plea for a NEET exemption, marking it as a 'dark chapter in federalism.' Despite the resolution's rejection, efforts to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will persist.

An Assembly resolution passed in 2021, aiming to replace NEET with Class 12 marks as the criterion for medical admissions, was rejected by the Centre, sparking disappointment in Tamil Nadu. The opposition party, AIADMK, criticized the ruling DMK for politicizing the issue, claiming unmet promises since 2021.

The move stirred public sentiment, with many viewing NEET as a barrier for rural students aspiring to medical careers. The emotion-laden issue, previously linked to student suicides, sees strong statewide support for NEET's abolition, barring the BJP's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

