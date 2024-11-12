Left Menu

Boosting Grassroots Governance: XV Finance Commission Grants Disbursed

The Union Government has allocated the XV Finance Commission Grants for 2024-25, aiding Rural Local Bodies in Kerala and Meghalaya. This funding will enhance local governance and service delivery, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive growth and self-reliant development across rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Government has disbursed the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Grants for the fiscal year 2024-25, providing a financial boost to Rural Local Bodies in Kerala and Meghalaya. This significant allocation, as reported by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, aims to enhance local self-governance and improve essential service delivery in rural areas, fostering sustainable development.

In Kerala, the government released the second installment of Untied Grants, totaling Rs266.80 crore, to benefit all 14 eligible District Panchayats, 152 Block Panchayats, and 941 Gram Panchayats. Meanwhile, Meghalaya received the first installment of untied grants for 2021-22, amounting to Rs27 crore for the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia Autonomous District Councils.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti's Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation recommended these grants, later approved by the Ministry of Finance. The XV FC Grants, distributed biannually, offer flexibility to address specific local needs across 29 constitutionally defined subjects. This initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision of inclusive growth, reinforcing Panchayati Raj Institutions as a cornerstone of national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

