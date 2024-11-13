Left Menu

Aayush Wellness Achieves Record Financial Growth in FY25 Q2

Aayush Wellness Limited records unprecedented revenue and profit growth in the second quarter of FY25, driven by its herbal pan masala and nutraceutical products. The company announces strategic expansions, including new product launches and market entries, along with employee incentives to sustain this robust performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:58 IST
Aayush Wellness Achieves Record Financial Growth in FY25 Q2
Aayush Wellness half yearly revenue increases by 3006% Y-O-Y at Rs. 2538 lakhs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aayush Wellness Limited, a leading name in India's smart nutrition industry, showcased an exceptional financial performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, marking its strongest results to date. The company's revenues for the June-September quarter skyrocketed by 2118% compared to the same period last year, reaching Rs. 1427.83 lakhs.

The surge in profits was equally impressive, with net profit increasing by 225% during the quarter. Aayush Wellness attributes this success largely to its popular herbal pan masala and an expanding line of nutraceutical products, such as sleep gummies and beauty vitamins gummies, which have captured significant consumer attention and demand.

Managing Director Naveena Kumar expressed optimism for ongoing growth, highlighting new product launches and market penetration strategies as pivotal elements in their business expansion plan. Additionally, the company is bolstering its workforce through an Employee Stock Option Plan and exploring international markets like the US nutraceutical sector, signaling ambitious growth targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024