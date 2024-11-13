Aayush Wellness Achieves Record Financial Growth in FY25 Q2

Aayush Wellness Limited, a leading name in India's smart nutrition industry, showcased an exceptional financial performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, marking its strongest results to date. The company's revenues for the June-September quarter skyrocketed by 2118% compared to the same period last year, reaching Rs. 1427.83 lakhs.

The surge in profits was equally impressive, with net profit increasing by 225% during the quarter. Aayush Wellness attributes this success largely to its popular herbal pan masala and an expanding line of nutraceutical products, such as sleep gummies and beauty vitamins gummies, which have captured significant consumer attention and demand.

Managing Director Naveena Kumar expressed optimism for ongoing growth, highlighting new product launches and market penetration strategies as pivotal elements in their business expansion plan. Additionally, the company is bolstering its workforce through an Employee Stock Option Plan and exploring international markets like the US nutraceutical sector, signaling ambitious growth targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)