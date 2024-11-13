Left Menu

Global Markets Tense Awaiting US Economic Data Breakthrough

Global markets, stirred by the 'Trump trades' phenomena, await crucial U.S. economic data. The dollar's rise and Treasury yields spike have traders prepping for potential rate cut reevaluations. The focus is on U.S. CPI data and upcoming remarks from Fed Chair Jay Powell and other central bank figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:00 IST
Global Markets Tense Awaiting US Economic Data Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets are bracing for significant shifts as traders focus on impending U.S. economic data amidst the 'Trump trades' environment.

The dollar has seen a significant rise and Treasury yields have soared since the U.S. elections, prompting traders to recalibrate their rate cut expectations. Today's U.S. CPI data release could further influence these projections.

Fed Chair Jay Powell's upcoming comments will further guide market sentiment, alongside anticipated updates from other key central bank figures. The broader market showcases instability, with notable declines across major Asian and European equity indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024