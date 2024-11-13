Left Menu

Festive Demand Boosts Auto Sales: October Sees Record Growth

Domestic passenger vehicle and two-wheeler wholesales in India witnessed significant growth in October 2024, spurred by festive demand during Dussehra and Diwali. Passenger vehicle sales hit a new October record with 3.93 lakh units, while two-wheeler sales also reached new heights. Moped and three-wheeler dispatches saw a slight decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:51 IST
Festive Demand Boosts Auto Sales: October Sees Record Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic passenger vehicle sales in India slightly rose year-on-year to 3,93,238 units in October, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The increase reflects a strong festival season demand, highlighted by Dussehra and Diwali occurring in the same month.

Passenger vehicles reached record October sales levels, despite a mere 0.9% growth on a challenging high base from the previous year. The two-wheeler segment, encompassing scooters and motorcycles, also achieved its highest-ever October sales, with a 14% growth compared to last year.

Moped sales witnessed a slight dip, descending to 52,380 units, while three-wheeler sales marginally dropped to 76,770 units compared to the year prior. SIAM's data highlighted more than 30% growth in Vahan vehicle registrations, further supporting the industry's strong performance in October 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024