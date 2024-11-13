China Ensures Safety Amidst Zhuhai Car Ramming Incident
A car ramming attack in Zhuhai, China, resulted in no foreign casualties or fatalities. The Chinese government remains committed to ensuring safety and social stability for all. Assurances have been made to protect both foreign nationals and enterprises within the country.
In the wake of a car ramming incident in Zhuhai, southern China, the Chinese foreign ministry has confirmed there have been no foreign casualties or fatalities.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed the Chinese government's commitment to maintaining social stability and safeguarding lives.
Lin reassured that China will continuously protect the safety of all foreigners and enterprises operating within its borders.
