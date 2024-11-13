Left Menu

China Ensures Safety Amidst Zhuhai Car Ramming Incident

A car ramming attack in Zhuhai, China, resulted in no foreign casualties or fatalities. The Chinese government remains committed to ensuring safety and social stability for all. Assurances have been made to protect both foreign nationals and enterprises within the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the wake of a car ramming incident in Zhuhai, southern China, the Chinese foreign ministry has confirmed there have been no foreign casualties or fatalities.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed the Chinese government's commitment to maintaining social stability and safeguarding lives.

Lin reassured that China will continuously protect the safety of all foreigners and enterprises operating within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

