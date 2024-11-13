European Shares Navigate Volatility Amid Inflation Concerns

European shares experienced a volatile trading session on Wednesday as the rise in energy stocks managed to offset declines in the technology sector. The market's attention was fixed on a forthcoming U.S. inflation report, which has the potential to influence future Federal Reserve interest rate policies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw marginal gains of 0.1%, recovering from a 0.2% dip earlier in the day. Notably, major technology stocks fell by 0.4%, contributing to the sector's overall sluggish performance. In contrast, energy stocks gained 1.4% and basic resources climbed 0.7%.

Traders are closely monitoring a U.S. inflation report expected at 1330 GMT, which may reveal a rise in year-on-year headline inflation to 2.6%. Additionally, shifts in rate cut expectations reflect the anticipated economic policies under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including potential tariffs and tax reforms.

