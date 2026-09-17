European Markets Surge Amid Oil Price Dip and Stabilizing Bond Market

European shares climbed on Thursday, fueled by a drop in oil prices and a halt in global bond selloff following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. Key gainers included travel and automaker stocks, while energy stocks bucked the trend of lower crude prices, showing slight advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:45 IST
European Markets Surge Amid Oil Price Dip and Stabilizing Bond Market
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European shares experienced an uplift on Thursday as the market reacted positively to a decline in oil prices and a pause in the global bond selloff after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate hike.

The STOXX 600 index rose by 0.5%, influenced by boosts across most regional exchanges, including Germany's DAX, which mirrored the gain. Travel and automaker stocks emerged as significant gainers, benefitting from reduced oil prices.

Meanwhile, contrary to the drop in crude prices, the energy sector experienced a 0.4% increase. A cautious anticipation also surrounds the Bank of England, expected to maintain rates, while investors keenly watch for any signs of future policy tightening.

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