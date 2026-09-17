European Markets Surge Amid Oil Price Dip and Stabilizing Bond Market
European shares climbed on Thursday, fueled by a drop in oil prices and a halt in global bond selloff following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. Key gainers included travel and automaker stocks, while energy stocks bucked the trend of lower crude prices, showing slight advancement.
European shares experienced an uplift on Thursday as the market reacted positively to a decline in oil prices and a pause in the global bond selloff after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate hike.
The STOXX 600 index rose by 0.5%, influenced by boosts across most regional exchanges, including Germany's DAX, which mirrored the gain. Travel and automaker stocks emerged as significant gainers, benefitting from reduced oil prices.
Meanwhile, contrary to the drop in crude prices, the energy sector experienced a 0.4% increase. A cautious anticipation also surrounds the Bank of England, expected to maintain rates, while investors keenly watch for any signs of future policy tightening.
ALSO READ
-
Global Markets Brace as Fed's Rate Hike Sparks Cautious Optimism
-
Dollar Peaks Seven-Week High Amid Federal Reserve Rate Hikes
-
Dollar Surges to Seven-Week High Amid Fed Rate Hike
-
European Markets Rally Amid Fed Rate Hike and Oil Price Decline
-
Foreign Investors Pull Back on Japanese Stocks Amid Global Economic Pressures