Kalyan Jewellers' Mixed Quarter: Revenue Soars, PAT Dips

Kalyan Jewellers, on Tuesday, announced a 3.37% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter, achieving Rs 130.32 crore, down from Rs 134.87 crore the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the drop in PAT, the jewellery retailer saw a robust 37.39% growth in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 6,065.48 crore, up from Rs 4,414.53 crore a year ago. The company attributed a one-time loss of Rs 69 crore to a reduction in customs duty in India during the second quarter of FY25.

Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman expressed excitement about the business's progress, citing steady footfalls despite volatile gold prices and optimism for a strong finish to the year, driven by the ongoing wedding season.

(With inputs from agencies.)