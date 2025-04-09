Rajasthan CM's Pledge: Strengthening Farmers with Promise Fulfillment
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to empowering farmers. During a meeting in Hanumangarh, Sharma highlighted disbursement of Rs 3,400 crore to Ganganagar farmers. He assured the implementation of poll promises and discussed agricultural advancements and welfare schemes while addressing public grievances.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reaffirmed his government's dedication to fortifying the agricultural community. In a recent visit to Hanumangarh, Sharma underscored the allocation of approximately Rs 3,400 crore to farmers in the Ganganagar region, marking an emphasis on economic support within two years.
Sharma assured that all electoral commitments would be honored, stressing the state's farmers' empowerment. He elaborated on governmental initiatives in the agricultural sector, including welfare schemes and the adoption of modern farming techniques, aiming to realize a prosperous and developed Rajasthan.
In addition to addressing farmers, Sharma engaged with the local populace to hear their concerns, instructing officials on prompt resolution of complaints. The Chief Minister also met with district party leaders to discuss organizational strategies and future initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
