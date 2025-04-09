Left Menu

Rajasthan CM's Pledge: Strengthening Farmers with Promise Fulfillment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to empowering farmers. During a meeting in Hanumangarh, Sharma highlighted disbursement of Rs 3,400 crore to Ganganagar farmers. He assured the implementation of poll promises and discussed agricultural advancements and welfare schemes while addressing public grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:42 IST
Rajasthan CM's Pledge: Strengthening Farmers with Promise Fulfillment
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/X @BhajanlalBjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reaffirmed his government's dedication to fortifying the agricultural community. In a recent visit to Hanumangarh, Sharma underscored the allocation of approximately Rs 3,400 crore to farmers in the Ganganagar region, marking an emphasis on economic support within two years.

Sharma assured that all electoral commitments would be honored, stressing the state's farmers' empowerment. He elaborated on governmental initiatives in the agricultural sector, including welfare schemes and the adoption of modern farming techniques, aiming to realize a prosperous and developed Rajasthan.

In addition to addressing farmers, Sharma engaged with the local populace to hear their concerns, instructing officials on prompt resolution of complaints. The Chief Minister also met with district party leaders to discuss organizational strategies and future initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025