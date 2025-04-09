Kunal Kamra Rejects 'Bigg Boss' Offer Amidst Controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra revealed that he was recently approached for the upcoming season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', an offer he chose to decline. Kamra shared a WhatsApp exchange on his Instagram Story, where a casting professional suggested Kamra could find the platform beneficial for expanding his audience.

Despite the enticing proposition, Kamra humorously responded that he would prefer checking into a mental hospital. The comedian is currently embroiled in legal controversies stemming from his outspoken political satire, notably against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent show 'Naya Bharat'.

Kamra has also been embroiled in legal battles, seeking to quash an FIR from the Bombay High Court regarding his remarks. He appealed for a video conference interrogation, citing death threats. His disputes underline the ongoing tension between his comedic expression and political sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)