Kunal Kamra Rejects 'Bigg Boss' Offer Amidst Controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra declined a role on 'Bigg Boss', sharing a screenshot of the casting offer on Instagram. Known for his anti-establishment views, Kamra faces multiple FIRs and controversy from his stand-up show 'Naya Bharat'. He also moved the Bombay High Court regarding an FIR linked to remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:45 IST
Kunal Kamra
Comedian Kunal Kamra revealed that he was recently approached for the upcoming season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', an offer he chose to decline. Kamra shared a WhatsApp exchange on his Instagram Story, where a casting professional suggested Kamra could find the platform beneficial for expanding his audience.

Despite the enticing proposition, Kamra humorously responded that he would prefer checking into a mental hospital. The comedian is currently embroiled in legal controversies stemming from his outspoken political satire, notably against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent show 'Naya Bharat'.

Kamra has also been embroiled in legal battles, seeking to quash an FIR from the Bombay High Court regarding his remarks. He appealed for a video conference interrogation, citing death threats. His disputes underline the ongoing tension between his comedic expression and political sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

