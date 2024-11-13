Inflation's Uncertain Path with Trump's Election

For the first time in seven months, annual inflation appears to have ticked up in October, signaling a potential plateau in the previously declining price increases. Economists surveyed by FactSet estimate a 2.6% increase in consumer prices over the past year, up from 2.4% in September.

The rising prices have stirred concerns that the Federal Reserve might not reduce its interest rates as earlier anticipated. The changing economic landscape follows Donald Trump's recent presidential election win, introducing uncertainties to inflation trends due to his proposed economic policies. Trump's efforts to curb inflation include expanding oil and gas drilling, but economists warn that his trade policies might fuel inflation further.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains optimistic, suggesting that while inflation is expected to continue decreasing towards the 2% target, the path will likely be uneven. Factors like higher used-car prices and airfares have contributed to inflation, while clothing, groceries, and energy prices fell, offering mixed signals about the overall economic direction.

