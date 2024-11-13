Left Menu

Inflation's Uncertain Path with Trump's Election

Inflation experienced a slight rise in October, potentially leveling off after a lengthy cooling period. Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss and Donald Trump's victory inject uncertainty into future inflation trends. Trump's policies, while boosting optimism, could also exacerbate inflation. The Fed anticipates a bumpy but downward inflation trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:43 IST
Inflation's Uncertain Path with Trump's Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

For the first time in seven months, annual inflation appears to have ticked up in October, signaling a potential plateau in the previously declining price increases. Economists surveyed by FactSet estimate a 2.6% increase in consumer prices over the past year, up from 2.4% in September.

The rising prices have stirred concerns that the Federal Reserve might not reduce its interest rates as earlier anticipated. The changing economic landscape follows Donald Trump's recent presidential election win, introducing uncertainties to inflation trends due to his proposed economic policies. Trump's efforts to curb inflation include expanding oil and gas drilling, but economists warn that his trade policies might fuel inflation further.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains optimistic, suggesting that while inflation is expected to continue decreasing towards the 2% target, the path will likely be uneven. Factors like higher used-car prices and airfares have contributed to inflation, while clothing, groceries, and energy prices fell, offering mixed signals about the overall economic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024